SDMC: No more mandatory temperature checks, record books for Sarawak premises

MIRI (Feb 11): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has agreed to follow the decision by Putrajaya on the removal of mandatory temperature checks and record books for people entering any premises starting today.

“SDMC had a meeting and agreed with the decision by Senior Defence Minister (Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein) on February 8, in relation to the abolition of temperature check standard operating procedure (SOP) and record book for entering of premises, effective February 11, 2022,” said the committee in a statement today.

Check-ins via the MySejahtera app however are still mandatory, SDMC added.

Despite the decision, the committee said premises owners are encouraged to continue with temperature checks and usage of record books for those entering their premises.

On Tuesday, Hishammuddin in a statement said that the people no longer need to have their temperature taken as part of the Covid-19 SOPs for entering premises starting today.

He added that the government is also removing the need for premises to provide record books for visitors to register themselves.

The checking of temperature before entering any premises has been part of the Covid-19 SOPs since the pandemic started about two years ago.

“If the owners of premises wish to continue temperature checks and maintain record books for check-ins, the government welcomes and encourages it,” said Hishammuddin.