Lawas single mother thankful to all for help rendered

LAWAS (Feb 11): Single mother Kasing Balang whose plight was published in thesundaypost last weekend has caught the attention of a few good Samaritans.

One from Kuching has collected some money from among family members and also bought some food for the family.

Kasing, when met yesterday during the handing-over of the items, said the family was very thankful to all the kind-hearted people out there who had reached out to them since their plight was published in the newspaper.

“The money would be used to buy necessities for my elderly father and two disabled (PwD) brothers,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kasing’s sister Saran said her family was hopeful that the relevant authority would assist the family in building a new house under the hardcore Poor Housing Programme (PPRT) programme.

Kasing, 56, who has three children, has been taking care of his father, 98, and two PwD brothers in Long Tengoa, near here.

The family lives in a very dilapidated house.