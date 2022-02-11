Snake on a plane forces KL-Tawau flight diversion to Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 11): Passengers of a Tawau-bound flight from Kuala Lumpur were shocked to discover a snake’s silhouette in the overhead compartment mid-flight yesterday.

The 10-second video of the snake’s silhouette was recorded by a passenger and has since gone viral in various social media platforms.

In a statement today, AirAsia chief safety officer Capt Liong Tien Ling said they were aware of the incident.

“As soon as the Captain was aware, he made the decision to divert the aircraft to Kuching (Kuching International Airport) as a precautionary measure to fumigate the aircraft,” said Liong.

He added that this was a very rare incident which could occur on any aircraft from time to time.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew is always our top priority,” he said.

Liong also said that the safety of passengers and crew of that flight was not at risk, and that they reached Tawau safely on the same day.

He however did not specify what happened to the snake.