Upko Youth: Special cards for foreigners goes against Sabah election promise

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 11): The government’s proposal to issue special cards to foreign nationals in Sabah goes against its promise during the 16th Sabah state election, said the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) Youth.

Chief Felix Joseph Saang said the government should instead come up with a better solution to resolve the problem of the influx of foreigners, in line with the promise it had previously made.

“Are GRS (Gabungan Rakyat Sabah), BN (Barisan Nasional), and PN (Perikatan Nasional) lying to the people of Sabah? We still remember Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s campaign speech for a Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) candidate in Kiulu, where he promised to deport the kumpit-kumpit (illegal immigrants) if they (GRS) win the state election.

“However, 16 months after its victory, there is still not a single effort made to fulfill the promise. Instead, the people of Sabah were ‘rewarded’ with the proposal to provide documents to foreigners — one which seems to recognise the presence of the foreigners here,” he said in a statement today.

He was responding to Hamzah’s recent statement on the government’s proposal to issue special cards for foreigners in Sabah.

Felix said Sabahans want Hamzah to fulfil his promise of deporting the foreigners, not give them equal status as locals.

“If the proposal is implemented, the government would not only fail to keep its promise, but it would also be lying to the people,” he said.

“We also want to ask why the government is refusing to implement the proposed solution of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah. The RCI is full of findings and evidence. It also incurred high operating costs,” he said.

According to Felix, what is even more surprising is the timing of the proposal, which was announced when the country is on the verge of the 15th general election (GE15).

“This is very worrying for the people. We also want to know the rules and terms in detail. Who are the people that will be involved?

“Why was the decision made without involving the people, opposition, and related NGOs. What is the guarantee that this proposal is transparent, open, accurate, and free from any irregularities? The issuance of the card must not be made arbitrarily,” he stressed.

He also asked whether the proposed card is similar to the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS), which was strongly opposed by all the component parties in GRS.

“Will the proposal involve the holders of IMM13, Kad Burung-Burung, and Census Certificates?

“It is clear that the people who voted for GRS in the 16th state election are beginning to realise that the GRS leaders, who claim to be ‘anti-immigrant’ fighters, have deceived them. GRS has manipulated and used the people of Sabah,” claimed Felix, who is also Beluran Upko chief.

Hamzah had said holders of the proposed card would be allowed to work in Sabah officially and their children would also be entitled to social services such as education.