Wan Junaidi: Federal Constitution amendments on rights of Sarawak, Sabah come into force today

KUCHING (Feb 11): Today marks a historical day for Sarawak and Sabah as the amendments to clause (2) of Article 1 and clause (2) of Article 160 of the Federal Constitution officially come into force.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Laws) Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the Constitution (Amendment) Act 2022 (Act A1642) was debated in the Parliament, and His Majesty the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayattuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had consented to the amendments to be in force today.

“The amendments to Article 1(2), 160(2), 161A(6) and (7) to Act A1642 of the Federal Constitution was one of the commitments by the federal government towards the Malaysia Agreement (MA63).

“The amendments were approved by the Lower House (Dewan Rakyat) on Dec 14, 2021 with a two-thirds majority (199 members) and in the Upper House (Dewan Negara) on Dec 23, 2021 with the support of 49 members,” he announced in a press conference at the Santubong Service Centre at Jalan Kulas here today.

Wan Junaidi said the amendments to Act A1642 is very significant and was the much awaited “good news” by the people of Sarawak and Sabah as it restored them as equal partners within Malaysia under the MA63.

Under the amendments, the native status of people in Sarawak and Sabah will no longer be decided by the Federal government but instead by the Sarawak government and Sabah government through their own constitutions.