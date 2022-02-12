Card will encourage more migrants to come – Kurup

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 12): The issuance of proposed Kad Warga Asing (Foreigner Card) to undocumented immigrants in Sabah will be misunderstood and encourage more migrants to come, said Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) president Tan Sri Joseph Kurup.

“The issuance of the card is not the solution to this problem. Instead, it will help them to obtain legal documents in the long run. This is a giant problem for Sabah. Their population is almost our local population. They are everywhere, including in the interior.

“In some places, abandoned log camps became their place to start their own illegal village. They are also working everywhere, making it hard for the locals to find jobs,” he said

at PBRS’ Triennial Delegates Conference on Saturday.

Kurup suggested the federal government look at the matter seriously by tightening national borders, where currently can still be penetrated through the ‘lorong tikus’ and also deporting them back to their countries of origin.

“Issuing card to them will not be a solution because they will manipulate it by applying for a better certificate or document.

“There will be misunderstanding in this that will encourage more people to come to grab the opportunity. We do not want this. We have enough of this problem,” he added.

Meanwhile, STAR Sabah vice-president Kapitan Stephen Teo said the Sabah Foreigners Management Committee co-chaired by the Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Sabah should discuss jointly the issue of undocumented illegal immigrants and locals.

Teo said every time there was an announcement of the issuance of documents to illegal immigrants, it seems like giving priority to immigrants and ignoring the same issue among the natives of this country.

“When we talk about the problem of undocumented illegal immigrants, then it would be good if we also talked about the problem of undocumented locals,” he said.

Stephen, who is also a Board Member of the Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS), stressed that the agenda of the committee meeting needs to be modified by discussing together the issue of undocumented illegal immigrant and locals.

STAR information chief Jalumin Bayogoh is confident that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor as the co-chairman of the committee and also the chairman of the Sabah State Security Committee can coordinate the issue of undocumented illegal immigrants and locals.

According to Jalumin, many issues such as documentation of locals and measures to guard national borders can be discussed at the meeting, including the issuance of Sabah Identity Card (Sabah IC) and re-establishment of the Border Scouts.

“The deportation of illegal immigrants to their countries of origin and the strengthening of border guards, especially on land, are two parallel issues that need to be prioritized in decision-making,” he said.

Jalumin, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Rural Development Cooperative (KPD), is confident that the existing law is sufficient to enforce entry into the country using passports, arrest illegal immigrants, sue and send them back to their country of origin.

Sri Tanjung assemblyman Justin Wong Yung Bin urged the GRS government to take a provident approach on the Home Ministry’s proposal to grant special card to foreign nationals who have long been residing in Sabah.

“Given that the issuance of document will be the form of an identity card to foreigners who have stayed in Sabah for a long period of time, albeit no mention of the minimum year of residence, some may say there is a potential usurpation of power on immigration control by the Federal Government.

“We have learnt that the Malaysia Agreement 1963 was signed on the basis that immigration autonomy will form an integral right to both Sabah and Sarawak, and is enshrined in the Federal Constitution. Therefore, any attempt to erode or diminish this autonomy will not be welcomed,” he said.

In addition to that, Justin said that previously the Sabah Deputy Chief Minister I cum Minister of Works Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin had announced the GRS government was mulling to set up a data collection programme to gather information of the foreign workers who are undocumented.

“Is this correlated with the issuance of special identity card to foreign nationals as announced by Home Minister,” he asked.

Justin agreed that there must be a solution to resolve the overdue issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah, particularly when there are extreme difficulties in eradicating them i.e sending them back to their origin country.

That is why he has no objection to the proposal to collect data from foreign workers provided it is done with transparency and accountability. By doing so, there must be a bipartisan select committee in the Sabah state assembly with equal number of members from both sides.

He believed that by having a bipartisan select committee set up to deliberate on this matter that concerns all Sabahans is a reformative step and prevent certain quarters from touting it.

Justin also said the Royal Commission of Inquiry on Immigrants in Sabah led by then Chief Justice of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Datuk Amar Steve Shim Lip Kiong provided a comprehensive view on how to resolve the issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah.

Notably, the report concluded that it is within the prerogative of the government and authorities to want to take a bold and decisive step for an integrated, comprehensive and sustained policy of action. With this, the government must have the political will to resolve this matter by including the opposition members in all wide-ranging responsibilities relating to foreign nationals or foreign workers issue, for which the national interest should always supersede party interest.