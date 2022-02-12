Covid-19: Any booster is better than no booster, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 12): The Health Ministry (MOH) is strongly recommending a booster dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, said its minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“Any booster is better than no booster. Although the MOH recommends a booster dose of Pfizer or AZ (AstraZeneca) for the best top-up protection, some are still asking for options.

“We still strongly recommend a Pfizer or AZ boost. But something is better than nothing,” he tweeted today.

Khairy shared a statement issued by ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd which announced that the Sinovac vaccine will be made available for booster doses at all offsite vaccination centres (PPVs) under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for free from Monday (Feb 14).

It said that those who are eligible for the booster dose and wish to obtain the Sinovac type vaccine can check the list of the offsite PPVs on the ProtectHealth website at www.protecthealth.com.my.

“However, the Ministry of Health is still recommending Pfizer boosters for Sinovac recipients as it offers a higher level of protection,” said ProtectHealth.

Earlier this week, Khairy said recipients of the Sinovac vaccination primer doses can now pick the same brand for their booster shots. The decision was due to the reluctance of Sinovac vaccine recipients to take different booster doses such as Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca.

He also said that there were 3.5 million recipients of the Sinovac primer doses who have yet to receive their booster shots, and the MOH will be issuing appointments for them.

Meanwhile, in another tweet, Khairy congratulated Sarawak and Melaka for the high vaccination rate under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids).

“Congratulations to Sarawak and Melaka for acting fast in giving protection to the children. Thanks for keeping your children safe from Covid-19,” he said.

The infographics showed that 7.7 per cent of children in Sarawak and 6.0 per cent in Melaka have been vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Feb 11.

This is followed by Klang Valley (5.8 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (3.3), Perlis (2.2), Labuan (1.8), Sabah (1.5), Kedah (1.2). Perak (0.6), Terengganu (0.5) and Penang (0.4).

The two states with the lowest percentage are Johor and Pahang with 0.1 per cent. – Bernama