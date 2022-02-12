Covid-19: Slight downtick as 186 new cases recorded in Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 12): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases today recorded a slight downtick at 186 compared to yesterday’s 214 cases.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic, 107 cases were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 76 were in Category 2 (mild symptom) and three in Category 3 (with lung infection)

As for the breakdown per district, Kuching recorded 69 new cases today followed by Miri (42), Sibu (33), Samarahan (8), Song (6), Kapit (5), Bintulu (4), Lawas (4), Serian (3), Limbang (3), two each in Sarikei and Beluru, and one each in Sri Aman, Meradong, Betong, Mukah and Sebauh.

Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 254,026.

Meanwhile, SDMC revealed that 12 police compounds have been issued in the state today for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP), all of them in Kuching for failing to scan MySejahtera QR codes when entering a premises.

All in all, a total of 13,245 SOP compounds have been issued by the police in the state to date.

Sarawak also recorded 17 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) cases today, making it a total of 251 being quarantined in designated centres throughout the state.