DUN Speaker clarifies on CM’s ministerial portfolios

KUCHING (Feb 12): It is inevitable that the Chief Minister holds more portfolios due to the increase in portfolios and the constitutionally limited size of the Cabinet, said State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

“The Chief Minister acted within the ambit and purview of Article 6(3) of the Sarawak Constitution, that is, the Chief Minister and 10-member Cabinet. This has been the practice since 1995. Sarawak has one Chief Minister and 10 Senior Ministers. The rest are Junior Ministers with no constitutional constraint.

“The landslide victory of 76 seats out of 82 is ample testimony to what the people expect of GPS government. It is legitimate for the Chief Minister to hold more than one ministries or portfolios based on the doctrine of Primus Inter Pares, which is Latin for ‘first among equals’. The Chief Minister is the Primus Inter Pares. If the ‘first among equals’ holds only one ministry or one portfolio then he is like the other equals and not Primus Inter Pares,” he told a press conference today.

Mohamad Asfia said that the argument that the size of the Cabinet must strictly conform to the ratio to the country’s population is an old, stale and irrelevant tirade used by Peninsular-based political parties to deprive and deny Sarawak’s requests.

Instead, he said, the size of the Cabinet is determined by the dynamism and single-mindedness of the government to achieve the goals of the country, to fulfill its promises to its people “because thousands of projects cry out to be done and always urgently and five years are far too long”.

“The agenda of the state government overrides the argument that the size of Cabinet must be in ratio to population. This argument is a myopic reflection of the state’s affairs.

“To catapult the development of the country with a quantum leap you need to create more portfolios to meet the ever rising demand of the country and to keep abreast with the tempo of modernity and the emergence of up-to-date services and technologies,” he said.

As to the remuneration of a Cabinet member who holds more than one portfolio, Mohamad Asfia said that this is governed by Section 11 of the Members of the Administration and Members of the Dewan Undangan Negeri (Remuneration, Pensions and Gratuities) Ordinance, 2013.

He quoted that the Section reads, “Unless otherwise provided, a Member to whom any salary, allowance and benefit are payable under this Ordinance shall be entitled to receive only such salary, allowance and benefit but if he is the holder of two or more offices in respect of which salaries, allowances and benefits are so payable and there is a difference in the salaries, allowances and benefits payable in respect of those off!ces, the office in respect of which such salary, allowances and benefits are payable shall be in respect of which the highest salary is payable”.

“So if a member of the Cabinet holds more than one portfolio he is not to receive salary from each and every of the portfolio he is holding. He is only receiving which one is the highest of the salaries and benefits he receives,” he explained.

Also present at the press conference were Deputy DUN Speaker Dato Idris Buang and DUN Secretary Pele Peter Tinggom.