Excavator used to extract accident victim’s body

TAWAU (Feb 12): A man died after a 10-tonne lorry he was driving overturned and landed upside down, pinning him underneath, at Luasung Jalan Imbak Canyon Kalabakan, Estate Luasung Kalabakan, here on Friday.

Jamaludin Raga, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Services Department said a distress call was made to the Tawau fire and rescue station at 4.05pm and three teams were immediately dispatched to the location.

According to the spokesperson, the driver had allegedly lost control of the wheel before the lorry overturned and landed upside down about 4pm.

Fire and rescue personnel faced difficulty reaching the location due to the muddy road condition and had to be transported there by villagers using four-wheel-drive vehicles.

An excavator was called to help lift the lorry before fire and rescue personnel could extract the victim’s body, said the spokesperson, adding that the body was handed to the police for further action.