Gold trend forecasts for February

OVER Chinese New Year, I met up with a few wealthy investors over dinner and we started to discuss on market trends. These few investors are also businessmen in semi-retirement, graded as sophisticated investors by banks.

Three of them asked for my view in 2022 on rate hike, US dollar trend and main market focus for the coming months. While I considered that the US debt has ballooned to US$30 trillion and the fiscal cliff will be coming again in May, I expressed that the US dollar may fall instead of strengthening from rate hike.

After all, a rate hike is to control rapid inflation that is soaring at 40-year high but keeping a strong US dollar will kill the US sovereign debt!

Eventually, the US dollar will tank in the second half (2H) of 2022 and yellow metal will spike. The major trend of this year will be in gold and commodities. This is my humble opinion.

One of the investors contested me strongly. He has been trying too long to speculate on gold prices for more than a year and he lost monies. Every time he spotted a breakout above US$1,840 per pound and entered a new position in spot gold prices, he had lost monies more than five times by cutting loss below US$1,800 per pound level.

Moreover, he defended that gold will never go up to US$2,000 per pound again because the whole market is a plot.

According to him, the market is full of paper traders globally who don’t take genuine bullion. The leveraged positions have outnumbered the physical Gold storage in US country vault by multiple times and there is no real buying power to lift the yellow metal!

I explained to him few points despite he didn’t seem to agree with me:

1) Whenever we have not seen the real plunge in US Dollar Index, yellow metal will refrain from surging.

2) Though the global inflation has fueled food prices, ratio of gold prices over WTI Crude is still in normal range since WTI crude prices have been submerging beneath US$70 per barrel for long time previously. In other words, WTI Crude prices need to break above US$100 per barrel may trigger a new bullish trend in gold prices.

3) Instead of trying to pick up new entry upon breakup patterns in gold prices, it may be better to fish bottom entries at US$1,780 per pound or lower whenever the market retraces down.

4) All futures market and leveraged instruments are benchmarked against the spot prices. The premium will not last in leveraged market if the benchmark prices refrain from climbing.

In February, the gold prices will be stuck in the range US$1,780 to US$1,840 per pound in sideways trend. Only when the US Dollar Index plunges below 95.00, then the gold prices will probably charge higher to test US$1,880 per pound level.

Dar Wong is a professional in financial industry since 1989. The expressions are solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.