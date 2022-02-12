‘Hungry’ cueists vie for State Championship

SIBU (Feb 12): Top cueists from throughout the state are expected to converge here for the Sarawak Closed Snooker Championship from Feb 23 to 27 at Executive 3 Snooker Centre.

The annual event, organised by Sarawak Billiards Snooker and Sports Federation (SBSSF), is aimed at selecting the top four players to represent Sarawak in the 31st National Close Snooker Championships 2022 in Kuala Lumpur in March.

Swan City Recreational Club Sibu (SCRCS) president Mark Yeo said the club is honored to assist SBSSF in organising the event. The tournament was called off in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been more than two years that local cueists were deprived of the chance to showcase their potting skills. Though the Covid-19 pandemic is on an increasing trend lately, we hope that it will not affect the staging of the event here,” he added.

Among the top players expected to compete in the event are Kuching’s Edmond Bong, Carlos Hardy, Ricardo Sim and Tan Chin Yong, Jee Chau Hui and Sim Hong Hui from Sibu and Yu Hung Kai from Sarikei.

“The players are ready to rumble and are hungry for titles. I am sure there will be lots of sparks and challenges during the Sarawak Closed,” said Ng Hong Man who recently lifted back-to-back titles in the 9th Sibu Swan City Snooker Championship and King of the King Championship.

Cash prizes range from RM2,500 (champion), RM1,000 (runner-up), RM500 (losing semi-finalists) and RM200 (losing quarter-finalists). An additional carrot is the RM300 incentive for the highest break of a minimum 70 points.

Entry fee is RM50 per person.

SBSSF president Datu Penguang Manggil is expected to declare open the tournament. Sibu Municipal Council Chairman Clarence Ting is also expected to be present.