Idris Buang now Deputy Speaker of DUN Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 12): Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang is the new Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Astana Negeri here yesterday, where he recited the oath before the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Idris, 66, took over from Mulu assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala, who is now the Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring).

Gerawat was appointed DUN Sarawak Deputy Speaker on May 20, 2016, taking over from Tarat assemblyman Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn, who is the state’s present Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development.

A lawyer by profession, Idris is also the information chief of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and its backbone component party, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

He had served as a Senator from 2005 to 2011, and as a political secretary to the Chief Minister of Sarawak from 2000 to 2006.

In the 12th state election last December, he defended the Muara Tuang seat with a majority of 6,237 votes.

Taib’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, DUN Speaker Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and deputy chief ministers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, were among those present at the ceremony.