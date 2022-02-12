Lorry driver perishes in single-vehicle accident at Jalan Betong-Sarikei

KUCHING (Feb 12): A lorry driver died after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident at KM10, Jalan Betong-Sarikei around 9.24am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the deceased’s arm was pinned under the lorry’s cabin and rescuers took around 20 minutes to extricate him.

Bomba rescuers also enlisted the assistance of a backhoe from a nearby road construction to lift up and stabilise a section of the lorry during the extrication.

The deceased, identified as Ayuh Imau, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from the Ministry of Health.

His body was later handed over to the police for further action.

After ensuring the area was safe for other road users, Bomba wrapped up their operations at 10.50am.