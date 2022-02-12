Malaysia’s 22,802 new Covid-19 cases push total infections past three million

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 12): The Health Ministry (MoH) reported 22,802 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative tally of new cases past the three million mark.

The last time that Malaysia saw infections in this numerical range was on September 10, 2021 when 21,176 cases were recorded.

However, Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah said only 104 or 4.6 per cent of today’s new cases fall under Category 3, 4 and 5, which require hospitalisation.

The rest are in Category 1 and 2, meaning they are asymptomatic or only have mild symptoms.

“The number of daily Covid-19 infections reported was 22,802 cases, for a cumulative total of 3,019,163 cases,” he wrote in his Twitter post today. – Malay Mail

