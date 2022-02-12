Outgoing Sarawak CP hands over duties to deputy

KUCHING (Feb 12): Sarawak’s outgoing commissioner of police (CP) Datuk Aidi Ismail has handed over the duties DCP Datuk Mancha Ata, who would serve as the acting state police chief.

Witnessed by Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Azri Ahmad, the ceremony took place held at Sarawak police headquarters here yesterday.

Aidi, who first took the post on Feb 18, 2020, would soon report for duty in Bukit Aman as the new Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department director – taking effect this Feb 22.

In a press conference called after the ceremony, Aidi said one of the biggest challenges faced during his tenure as CP here was facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), we had to deploy a large number of personnel to monitor the compliance with the SOP (standard operating procedures) and to handle the roadblocks.

“We had to use a lot of manpower, with Sarawak being a big state and there’s a lot of roads to cover during the MCO.

“I had the chance to experience working with other agencies in many operations, and working for 24 hours at the frontlines to ensure the compliance with the SOP,” said Aidi.

Adding on, Aidi also thanked the Sarawak government and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for giving great cooperation to the police.

“SDMC chairman, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, is committed to protecting Sarawak and lowering the infection rate to a minimum level.

“The people of Sarawak too have given good cooperation in terms of complying with the SOP,” he added.