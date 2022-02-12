PAS denies rumours of dissatisfaction over seats in Johor state election

JOHOR BARU (Feb 12): PAS today denied rumours that it was unhappy with the distribution of seats among the component parties of Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the Johor state election set to take place on March 12.

PAS central election director, Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said negotiations regarding the seats’ distribution were still ongoing and the actual number of seats that would be contested by PN component parties had yet to be decided.

“No (such dissatisfaction exists), negotiations over seats are not done yet likewise the candidates, they come after the seats are allocated.

“The parties collaborating in PN are negotiating, seat distribution is based on certain criteria, for example, the strength of a party’s machinery in a constituency, the acceptance of voters for a nominated candidate . such things are being considered,” he said.

He was commenting on rumours that PAS was unhappy about the number of seats it received for the state election at a media conference after a meet-and-greet breakfast session with the PN Kulai parliamentary constituency machinery here today.

The Kedah Menteri Besar said PAS candidates who were going to contest at the Johor PRN were professionals and youths while PAS machinery nationwide was prepared to assist in the state election, but their numbers have yet to be determined as it would depend on the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Sanusi also said that PAS hoped that the cooperation in PN would lead to success at the election and urged Johorians to support PN to form a more stable government.

“I feel stability and harmony can be better fostered in PN as is happening in other states,” he added. – Bernama