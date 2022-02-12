Sabah’s Covid-19 daily infections breach 4,000-mark with 4,107 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 12): Sabah’s Covid-19 infections hit a record high after they surpassed the 4,000-mark, said Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

The state Covid-19 spokesperson Tweeted that 4,107 cases were reported, an increase of 746 cases in a span of 24 hours.

“Another record 4,107 new cases (+746) today! High % (sic) of symptomatic cases (54.83 per cent) can only push the number even higher in coming days.”

The Local Government and Housing Minister added that Kota Kinabalu recorded 1,229 cases, an increase of 447 infections, while 10 other districts recorded triple-digit cases.

He disclosed that 4,093 cases, or 99.66 per cent, of the total daily infections were in Category 1 and 2.

There were three cases each in Category 3 and 5, and eight cases in Category 4.

In his tweet, he also urged the public to avoid crowded places.