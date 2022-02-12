Sarawak’s Covid-19 ICU bed utilisation rate drops slightly to 42.2 pct

KUCHING (Feb 12): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients dropped slightly to 42.2 per cent yesterday.

It was previously 43.5 per cent on Thursday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the fifth lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was also lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 51.9 per cent yesterday.

Kelantan topped the highest ICU bed utilisation rate at 72.8 per cent, followed by Klang Valley (63.7 per cent), Johor (60.7 per cent), Melaka (53.3 per cent), and Perak (52 per cent).

Other states that recorded ICU bed utilisation rates lower than the national rate were Penang (51.2 per cent), Sabah (49.7 per cent), Kedah (47.3 per cent), Terengganu (44.3 per cent), Perlis (36.8 per cent), Pahang (32.2 per cent) and Negeri Sembilan (30.9 per cent).

Labuan saw the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at just 16.7 per cent.