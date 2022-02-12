Seven men acquitted of gang rape charge

KUCHING (Feb 12): Seven men, two of whom are brothers, were acquitted by the Sessions Court here yesterday of a gang rape charge.

All of them, aged between 19 and 31, are from Lundu.

“The prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case over the charge imposed on the seven accused.

“All of them are hereby discharged and acquitted of the charge without having to enter defence.

“Bail deposit would be refunded, if any,” said Judge Jason Juga in presenting his ruling on the case.

The charge under Section 375B of the Penal Code provides for imprisonment for a term of not less than 10 years and not more than 30 years, upon conviction.

All seven men were accused of committing a gang rape on a 15-year-old girl at Pandan Beach in Lundu, at around 9pm on July 7, 2019.

On Sept 12 that same year, all of the accused pleaded not guilty and were each released on a court bail of RM10,000 and cash bail of RM2,000 under two sureties.

Seven prosecution witnesses, including the victim and her two friends, had been called throughout the trial, which commenced in 2020 but had been postponed several times due to the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (PKP) in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

The prosecution was handled by DPPNurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan, while the defence lawyers were Hani Iryani Bonny, Abdul Rahman Mohd Hazmi, Christopher Bada and Roy Gingkoi.