Snake on plane: CAAM to ensure proper risk mitigation, says Transport Minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 12): The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) will continue to monitor airline management operations to ensure all risks are mitigated correctly and accordingly.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, in a Facebook posting, said CAAM will not compromise when it involves the safety aspects of airline operations.

Wee was responding to reports in which a snake was spotted onboard an Air Asia flight headed Tawau from Kuala Lumpur on Feb 10, which forced the aircraft to be diverted to Kuching.

“The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has been in close contact with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia in regards to this matter and the technical safety and security regulator has managed this well with the airline in accordance with all safety procedures and regulations,” he said.

According to Wee, the aircraft was safely diverted to Kuching International Airport, Sarawak following required safety procedures.

He added that every airline follows strict mandatory detailed pre-flight checks as part of regulated requirements and standard operating procedures. – Bernama