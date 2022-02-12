Speaker: Five Bills to be tabled in DUN next week

KUCHING (Feb 12): Five Bills will be tabled at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) Special Dewan Sitting next week while there will be no Question and Answer sessions in the Chambers or winding-up speeches by the ministers, said DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

“This Special Dewan Sitting is to enable the elected representatives to take their oath before the Honorable Speaker and to fulfill the Constitutional requirement for the Dewan to have its first sitting within 120 days from the date of the dissolution of the Dewan.

“These 120 days constitutional requirement is pursuant to Article 21 (4) of the Sarawak Constitution. Article 21 (4) of the Sarawak Constitution states, whenever the Dewan Undangan Negeri is dissolved, a general election shall be held within sixty days from the date of dissolution and the new Dewan Undangan Negeri shall summoned to meet on a date not later than hundred and twenty days from that date,” he told a press conference today.

Mohamad Asfia added that the normal order of business where the opening of the Dewan Sitting with the address by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, debate on his address, and question time for the elected representatives to be held at a later date, which has yet to be decided by the state government.

The first of the five Bills would be the Supplementary Supply (2021) Bill 2022, to be tabled by Deputy Chief Minister and Second Minister of Finance, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas. There will be no amendment or debate on the Supplementary Supply Bill.

The second Bill is the Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) 2022, which will be tabled by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts and Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The third Bill is the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022, which will be tabled by Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Minister of Agricultural Modernisation and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom will table the fourth and fifth Bills namely the Sago and Nipah Development Board Bill 2022 and the Sarawak Rubber Industry Board Bill 2022.

Mohamad Asfia informed that the first reading of all the Bills will be done on the second day of the conference on Tuesday (Feb 15).

“For The Constitution of the State of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill 2022 and the Interpretation (Amendment) Bill 2022 Second and Third readings will be done on the same day, which is Tuesday.

“Meanwhile, for the Supplementary Supply (2021) Bill 2022, Sago and Nipah Development Board Bill 2022 and the Sarawak Rubber Industry Board Bill 2022, the second and third readings will be done on the third day of the conference on Wednesday,” he said.

As for Motions from Ordinary Members under Standing Order 23, he said the DUN has not received any motion as of February 4, which is the closing date for submission of motions.

On whether the Chambers can occupy all 82 elected representatives safely in view of Covid-19, Mohamad Asfia said it could.

“We follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). Our Chambers is spacious. It can accommodate up to 180,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were Deputy DUN Speaker Dato Idris Buang and DUN Secretary Pele Peter Tinggom.