State crime index still under control, says top cop

KUCHING (Feb 12): The crime index in Sarawak is still under control with only 327 cases reported in Jan compared to 377 cases in the same period last year.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department director Datuk Azri Ahmad said this is a stark contrast to the 4,524 cases reported nationwide in the same period.

“Sarawak only contributed 7.23 per cent to the national crime index,” Asri told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters yesterday morning.

Earlier, Asri witnessed the handing-over of Sarawak police commissioner’s post from Datuk Aidi Ismail to Dato DCP Mancha Ata as acting police commissioner.

Sarawak, he said, recorded an increase of five cases for violent crimes from 45 cases in Jan this year compared to 40 cases in the month last year.

“The five cases include rape and unarmed gang robbery,” he added.

Property crime recorded 282 cases in Jan compared to 337 cases in the same month last year.

However, despite the decreasing number of cases in Jan, the number of car thefts increased from 14 cases last year to 24 cases this year.

On dangerous drugs, the Sarawak police contingent recorded 904 cases in Jan compared 826 cases in Jan last year.

“Police have also arrested 1,021 suspects, an increase from 913 suspects in Jan last year, and also seized more than RM2.6 million worth of drugs in Jan this year.

On commercial crimes, the Sarawak police recorded 246 cases in Jan this year compared to 154 cases in Jan last year.

“From the 246 cases, losses amounting to RM10.5 million were recorded in Jan compared to RM5.7 million losses in Jan last year,” he added.

Asri also said that Macau scam recorded 173 cases which involved losses amounting to RM639,000.

The Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department also made 53 arrests and charged 113 suspects (also from last year’s arrest) in court.

“A total of 114 investigation papers have been opened and 146 charges have been made in court,” he added.

On road accidents, Sarawak in Jan recorded 1,518 cases compared to 1,204 cases in the same month last year.

“However, the number of fatal accidents decreased by only one case from 16 cases in Jan compared to 15 cases in Jan last year,” he said, adding this was mostly due to the state transitioning to Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan on Jan 3, which contributed to the increasing number of road users, apart from carelessness, drivers’ behaviour, and the rainy weather.

The Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department also issued 12,465 summonses in Jan this year compared to 5,698 summonses within the same period last year.

On traffic operations, he said 81 were conducted in Jan compared to 67 in Jan last year.