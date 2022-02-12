Two-time S’wakian Olympian Welson quits national swimming team

KUCHING (Feb 12): The resignation of Welson Sim Wee Sheng from Malaysian Swimming (MS) and the national team has sent shockwaves through the Sarawak swimming fraternity.

The 24-year-old Sarawakian, a three-time SEA Games gold medallist and two-time Olympian, tendered his resignation to MS and the National Sports Council on Feb 7.

“Welson’s resignation from MS and the national team was a huge shock to the swimming fraternity,” said Amateur Swimming Association of Sarawak (ASAS) president Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“At the moment, ASAS have no detailed knowledge and reasons for his resignation,” he said, adding that they were unable to contact the swimmer to talk about the situation.

“However, we have sought confirmation with Malaysia Swimming secretary Mae Chen and she has confirmed receiving Welson Sim’s resignation.

“For whatever reasons that he resigned from the national team and if he needs assistance from ASAS, we will always be there to support him whole-heartedly,” Wee added.