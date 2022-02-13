Bomba: No floods reported in Lawas despite continuous heavy rain

LAWAS (Feb 13): No floods have been reported in Lawas despite continuous heavy rain from around 8pm last night until the wee hours today, said Lawas Fire and Rescue station (Bomba Lawas) chief Azman Ibrahim.

Azman when contacted today said a team of personnel from Bomba Lawas station was deployed last night to monitor the situation especially at the flood-prone areas.

“The team was deployed to check on Trusan river, Kampung Masjid (Trusan), Kampung Dato (Trusan), Kampung Balai (Trusan), Kampung Belunad (Trusan), Kampung Siang-Siang, Siang-Siang river and Lawas river between 10pm and 12.30am last night,” he said.

Upon checking the areas, Azman said the team reported that there was no increase in the water level, despite the heavy rain.

Nevertheless, he said Bomba Lawas would continue to monitor the situation.

“We are fully prepared in the event flood occurs,” Azman said.