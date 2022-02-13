Chickens, eggs sufficient in Sabah – Ministry

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 13): Sabah West Coast Smart Consumers Association has urged the public not to resort to panic buying in light of the current shortage of chickens and eggs in Malaysia, including Sabah.

Its president, David Chan, said the supply of chickens and eggs was sufficient to meet the needs of consumers and business operators.

He said the association had met with officials from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Sabah, who assured that the supply of chickens and eggs remained stable and sufficient.

Although the supply of chickens and eggs has dropped 10 to 20 per cent, he said poultry farmers and wholesalers have reassured that they have adequate supply of the items for the people in Sabah.

In addition, Chan said Sabah has alternative source of food, such as seafood that were readily available at reasonable price.

“What is important now is that the authority will constantly monitor and conduct inspections to make sure no one is engaging in hoarding and price gouging of chickens and eggs.”

He urged the public to file a report to KPDNHEP if they found supermarkets or merchants who flout the law, including selling the items above the controlled price or maximum price set by the government.

He said there were nine ways for the people to report to the authorities, including sending a picture of the item and price via WhatsApp to KPDNHEP.

Chan also hoped that other enforcement agencies such as the marine police and Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) would continue to prevent attempts to smuggle essential and subsidized goods at Sabah waters.

“We hope that the relevant authorities will tighten its measures to ensure subsidized and essential goods are not smuggled out of the country in effort to ensure sufficient supply for the people in Sabah.”

The public can assist KPDNHEP Sabah by reporting offences to KPDNHEP Kota Kinabalu at 088-484368, via WhatsApp to 019-2794317 or email to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my.

Present at the meeting were KPDNHEP Sabah chief enforcement officer Taha Julai and enforcement officer Datu Mohammed Nazrin Datu Vajin.