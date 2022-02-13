Chong: GPS, Speaker must show respect to DUN, adopt best practices

KUCHING (Feb 13): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPs) government and DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar must show respect to the State Legislative Assembly institution by adopting the best practices of parliamentary democracy, says DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

In response to Asfia’s announcement yesterday that five Bills would be tabled at the special sitting next week, he raised the question as to why the Opposition assemblymen had not received any bills to be tabled in the sitting.

“Yesterday, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah indicated that there would be some ‘interesting bills’ to be tabled in the coming DUN sitting, but he declined to disclose the content of such bills. That means, copies of the bills are ready but the government refused to give prior notice or more time to the assemblypersons to read the bills before the debates.

“Today, the Speaker held a press conference to announce that there will be five bills to be tabled in the coming sitting. The speaker had the time to issue press statement but no time to forward the bills to the ADUNs.

Was the content of the bills deliberately withheld from the Opposition ADUNs till the last minute,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chong said the basic principles of parliamentary democracy dictates that the elected representatives must be given ample time to vet any bills to be tabled and do proper research before debating on such bills.

With the sitting starting on Monday and debates on the bills to be on Tuesday and Wednesday, yet copies of the bills are not forwarded to the assemblypersons before the sitting, he said the GPS government was depriving the assemblypersons sufficient time to go through the bills before the debates thereon start.

“Is the GPS government with its 76-ADUN majority now treating the DUN with such disdain and as rubber stamp of Executive?

“With its super-majority of 76 ADUNs in DUN, the GPS government can now easily bulldoze through whatever bills that it tables in DUN without much hassle.

“We should not allow the arrogance of this 76-majority in DUN destroy the integrity and sanctity of the oldest legislative body in Malaysia, the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN),” he said.