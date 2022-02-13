Covid-19: One new educational institution cluster detected in S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 13): One new Covid-19 cluster has been detected in Sarawak today, involving an educational institution in Kuching, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update today, SDMC said the cluster dubbed the Jalan Kolej Cluster involved trainees and social contacts in a dormitory of a public learning institution located at Jalan Kolej here.

There are 26 positive cases linked to this cluster.

“The cluster was detected when four trainees went for Covid-19 swab test after exhibiting symptoms at a health facility on Feb 7. The index cases also have a history of returning to West Malaysia for a vacation and returning to the institution on Feb 5.

“It is believed the infection was caused by close contacts with a Covid-19 positive case and socialising among the trainees and their close contacts,” it said.

The positive cases have been sent to the Sarawak General Hospital quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) and Covid-19 Assessment Centre for treatment and isolation.

This is the second Covid-19 cluster detected in the state this year, after the Kampung Semeba cluster was first detected on Feb 9.

Currently, there are two active clusters in Sarawak.