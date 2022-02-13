Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate sees slight increase to 43.5 pct

KUCHING (Feb 13): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 saw a slight increase to 43.5 per cent yesterday.

It was 42.2 per cent on Friday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the fifth lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was lower than the national ICU bed usage rate of 53.9 per cent yesterday.

Kelantan topped the ICU bed utilisation rate table at 71.5 per cent followed by Johor (71.4 per cent), Klang Valley (67.3 per cent), Melaka (60.9 per cent) and Perak (57.8 per cent).

Other states that recorded ICU bed usage rates lower than the national rate were Sabah (51 per cent), Penang (50 per cent), Terengganu (47.5 per cent), Kedah (44.5 per cent), Perlis (36.8 pe cent), Negeri Sembilan (33 per cent) and Pahang (28.8 per cent).

Labuan had the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at a mere 8.3 per cent.