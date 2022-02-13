DCM calls on Sabahans to be more vigilant, continue adhering to SOPs as Covid-19 cases in state still high

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 13): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam called on all Sabahans to be more vigilant as well as to continue adhering to the updated standard operating procedures (SOPs) as the Covid-19 cases in the state are still high.

The Kundasang assemblyman said the people need to exercise more care when out in public areas as the transmission of Omicron is “too fast and very dangerous”.

To this end, he reminded community leaders in Kundasang to always remind the villagers about the SOPs and care that needs to be taken when they are out and about.

Dr Joachim also said that all meetings and gatherings must follow the SOPs set by the government.

“Even if the country does not implement the movement control order (MCO), the people still need to be careful,” he said.

With Ranau registering an increase in cases over the past few days, Dr Joachim said everyone in the district must be prepared for the eventuality that there will be a drastic increase in cases after this.

Dr Joachim also reminded Kundasang residents to be prepared for any incidents that may be triggered by the continuous rain.