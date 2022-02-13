Fire breaks out at building used for storing paints, thinners in Bintulu

BINTULU (Feb 13): A fire broke out at a building used for storing paints and thinners at Kemena Industrial Estate in the wee hours today.

Bintulu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) deployed a fire engine with nine firemen and a water tanker upon receiving a distress call at 3.30am.

Station chief Christus Buson said the firefighters arrived at the scene at 3.45am with the presence of 30 personnel of the factory’s emergency response team (ERT) at the location.

He said the storage building was about 45 per cent destroyed.

“The firefighters performed a Rescue, Exposure, Confine, Extinguish, Overhaul (RECEO) method with two nozzles from a fire engine and five foam barrel units and two flow high pressure nozzles to extinguish the fire,” he said in a statement.

According to Christus, the fire was put under control at 5.53am and the operation ended at 6.55am.