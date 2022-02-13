Four made homeless after fire razes house at Kampung Hulu in Sri Aman

KUCHING (Feb 13): Four people were made homeless after their house at Kampung Hulu in Jalan Pasir Panas, Sri Aman near here was razed in a fire early this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre, ten firefighters from the Sri Aman fire station were deployed to the scene after receiving a distress call from the public at around 12.18am.

“Upon their arrival at the scene, the team found that the house had been completely destroyed,” the spokesperson said in a press statement.

He said four people who were staying in the house managed to escape to safety during the incident.

The fire was brought under control at around 1.30am and no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.