Johor polls: DAP in final stage of naming remaining candidates, says Teo

KULAI (Feb 13): DAP is now in the final stage of naming its remaining candidates for the Johor state election, said state DAP Deputy Chairman Teo Nie Ching.

Teo, who is also Johor DAP Election Preparations Committee chairman, said the names of the candidates were expected to be announced next week.

Meanwhile, when asked on her nomination as a candidate in the election, she said that she was ready to become a DAP candidate to contest under the Pakatan Harapan ticket (PH) but left it to the top party leadership to decide.

“The DAP leadership is of the view that Members of Parliament can be nominated as candidates for the Johor polls.

“But to date, there is no final decision for me to become a candidate and I will accede to the party directive on the matter,“ the Kulai MP said when met after checking on a project to repair public facilities at the Eco Forest Park, Gunung Pulai here, today..

To date, DAP has announced four candidates, namely for the Tangkak, Paloh, Mengkibol and Penggaram state constituencies.

Nomination is on Feb 26, polling on March 12 while early voting on March 8. – Bernama