Kiput ethnic group leader hails amendments to Federal Constitution

LAWAS (Feb 13): The amendments to four articles of the Federal Constitution relating to the rights of Sabah and Sarawak, including removal of Clause 7 of Article 161A, raise hope for the Kiput ethnic group be finally recognised as native and indegenous in the state.

This is the view of Sarawak Lakiput Association president Gabriel Karl Wing who said it has been a long struggle for the ethnic group to be recognised as native or indigenous in Sarawak and Malaysia.

“We fully welcome the amendments made to the Federal Constitution as revealed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar in the news today.

“I believe the amendments not only spells hope for the Kiput ethnic group, but also the Sabans, Berawan and other minority groups in Sarawak,” he said when contacted in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Gabriel also called on the state government to amend the Interpretation Ordinance 2005 to go with the four amendments in the Federal Constitution.

“In the Intrepretation Ordinance 2005 (Schedule, Section 3), Kiput is not one of the races considered to be indigenous or natives of Sarawak.

“And not just the Kiput. The Berawan, Saban and a few other minority groups in Sarawak are also not listed as native or indigenous in the Interpretation Ordinance 2005 (Schedule, Section 3),” he said.

Dr Wan Junaidi had described a day earlier that Act A1642 as very significant and the much awaited “good news” for the people of Sarawak and Sabah as it restored them as equal partners within Malaysia under the MA63.

He said the amendments, enshrined in the Constitution (Amendment) Act 2022, involved the list of the states of the Federation in Clause 2 of Article 1; the definition of the Federation and the new definition of Malaysia Day in Clause 2 of Article 160; the indigenous races of Sarawak in Clause (6)(a) of Article 161A; and the removal of Clause 7 of Article 161A.

Under the amendments, the native status of people in Sarawak and Sabah will no longer be decided by the Federal government but by the Sarawak government and Sabah government through their own constitutions.