Longines: This Valentine’s Day give her the Moon on her wrist

KUCHING: Longines reaffirms its watchmaking expertise with the addition of new creations that strengthen one of its flagship lines, The Longines Master Collection, with watches that are perfect for Valentine’s Day gifting.

Elegance, character and purity are the pillars of The Longines Master Collection, which is aimed at those who love the exceptional.

It offers a wide range of exclusively mechanical movements: hours, minutes, seconds and date, chronograph, power reserve, retrograde or annual calendar.

Above all, the Moon phase display, introduced two years ago on the men’s models, constitutes the tour de force of the new 2021 models.

Fitting such a complication into a 34mm case is a major challenge, but it meets the requirements of a female public eager for technical features and naturally inclined to elegance.

Observable through a sapphire glass, the exclusive L899.5 automatic calibre is fitted with a silicon balance-spring that is light, non-magnetic, hard-wearing, stainless and impervious to thermal expansion.

The timepieces driven by this movement benefit from a five-year warranty.

On the visible side, the mother-of-pearl dial rivals the diamond hour markers in subtlety.

It is also available in sunray blue, and purists will appreciate the now classic and unmistakable silver “barleycorn” pattern, emblematic of The Longines Master Collection.

The case comes with a choice of different coloured straps or a stainless steel bracelet designed to hang elegantly and comfortably.

These new models aspire to adorn the wrist of a woman with a strong will and character. To be able to offer her the Moon is a real privilege.

The new collection of Longines is also available in two sizes of 40mm and 42mm in diameter.

They come in a range of different dials: Black Barleycorn with painted Roman numerals, Silvered Barleycorn with painted Arabic numerals or Blue Sunray with applied indexes, to celebrate the pursuit of greatness of its collection of watches.

The 40mm version is also available in a version with diamond indexes for a refined result. The new models of the Longines Master Collection are made with either a stainless steel bracelet or a black, brown or blue strap to match the different dial colours.

The Longines Master Collection perfectly embodies the values of excellence and elegance that have contributed to building the brand’s reputation across the world.