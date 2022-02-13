Malaysia logs 15 more Covid-19 deaths; 176 now in ICUs

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 13): Malaysia recorded another 15 deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, which brings the Covid-19 death toll here since the pandemic started to 32,114.

The Health Ministry’s CovidNow website showed that five out of the 15 people died before reaching hospital, raising the cumulative brought-in-dead (BID) numbers in the country to 6,488.

Out of the 15 reported Covid-19 deaths, four were recorded in Johor, including two BID. Four more were recorded in Perak; two in Terengganu; two in Kelantan, including one BID; and one in Melaka. Kedah and Sabah recorded one BID each.

Over the last two weeks, Malaysia had 40 Covid-19 deaths per one million people.

During that same two-week period, Perak had the highest Covid-19 deaths per one million people at 92, followed by Terengganu (63 deaths per million persons), Kedah (59), Johor (58), Negri Sembilan (53), Pahang and Kelantan both at 47, and Melaka at 43.

The other states and federal territories had figures below the national number.

The 65 Covid-19 deaths recorded in Malaysia over the past one week were in the older age groups, with 21 in the age group of 80 and above, 13 (70-79 age group), 12 (60-69 age group), nine (50-59 age group), eight (40-49 age group) and two (30-39 age group).

Infections by state

Out of the 22,802 new Covid-19 cases reported in Malaysia yesterday, the states with the highest numbers are Selangor at 6,136 or over a quarter of the new daily cases.

Sabah was second with 4,107 infections followed by Johor (3,238), Kedah (1,629), Penang (1,574), Kelantan (1,274), Pahang (1,063), Kuala Lumpur (1,043), Negri Sembilan (731), Melaka (656) and Perak (503).

The rest of the new Covid-19 cases yesterday were recorded in Terengganu (270), Sarawak (186), Perlis (139), Labuan (129) and Putrajaya (124).

The new Covid-19 cases yesterday brought the total tally in Malaysia since the pandemic began past the three million mark, hitting 3,019,163.

However, 94 per cent or 2,846,713 patients have so far recovered, including 5,442 who were recorded yesterday as having recovered.

As of midnight, there are now 140,336 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, including an additional 17,345 recorded yesterday as active cases.

Out of the 140,336 active cases, 91.2 per cent or 127,984 are under home quarantine, 4.5 per cent or 6,254 are in quarantine and treatment centres, 4.2 per cent or 5,922 are currently hospitalised.

Currently, 0.2 per cent of active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia or 176 persons are in intensive care units (ICU), with 78 not requiring respiratory support and 98 patients in ICUs requiring intubation.

While the number of daily cases had hit the 10,000 mark on February 6 and had since then been rising at levels last seen months ago, the daily number of Covid deaths and the number of patients in ICUs had not risen drastically over the past one week. – Malay Mail