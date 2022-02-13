Man found buried under rubble of collapsed bedroom in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 13): A 58-year-old man was found dead buried under the rubble of a collapsed first-floor bedroom at a house in Star Garden here today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre, they received an emergency call via the Malaysia Emergency Reaction System (MERS) 999 at around 2.56pm.

Bomba personnel from the Batu Lintang Fire Station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the operations commander reported the first floor bedroom had collapsed. The male victim, who was believed to have been in the room alone, was believed to have fallen along with the collapse.

“It is believed the incident happened a few days ago and was only realised by the victim’s brother today after the victim failed to be contacted. Firefighters dismantled a pile of equipment in the rubble and managed to find the victim, who was believed to have died a few days ago,” said a Bomba spokesperson.

The body of the victim was later handed over to the police for further action.