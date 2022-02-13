Refuting PAS leader, PM Ismail Sabri says Umno-led govt stable due to historic MoU with Pakatan

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today touted his federal administration as an example of a stable government led by Umno, contrary to the recent assertion by PAS election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Ismail Sabri, a vice-president in Umno, proclaimed that his administration has political stability thanks to the unprecedented Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the country’s largest Opposition coalition, Pakatan Harapan (PH) last year.

“Even now Umno is in the government and I’m a prime minister from Umno that is being supported by allies from other parties.

“And we have a stable government as it was the first time in the history of this country that an MoU has been signed between the government and the Opposition. That has never happened before.

“This proves that the country is in a stable condition and this should not be an issue. And what has been said by Kedah MB was not true,” he told reporters at the government’s Keluarga Malaysia Chinese New Year reception held at the Kuala Lumpur Hilton Hotel here.

Ismail Sabri was commenting on Muhammad Sanusi’s remarks yesterday. The PAS leader who is also Kedah mentri besar claimed that Malaysia can only achieve political stability without Umno. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME