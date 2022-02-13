Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases drop slightly to 3,891 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 13): Sabah recorded 3,891 new Covid-19 cases today, a slight decrease of 216 cases from the day before.

Of the total cases, 189 involved children under five years old while 329 involved unvaccinated kids between the age of five and 11.

According to the state’s Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Kota Kinabalu remained at the top of the list with 914 cases.

Three other districts registered a sharp increase, namely Tuaran with 414 cases, Sandakan (478) and Papar (256), while Kota Belud recorded 100 cases.

Masidi, who is also Local Government and Housing Minister, said sporadic infections was the contributing factor of the daily cases in districts with high number of infections.

From the total figure, 2,277 cases or 58.52 per cent were cases from symptomatic screenings that stemmed from sporadic infections.

He said the percentage of sporadic infections in districts reporting three figures was high, such as 68 per cent in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan (78 per cent), Tuaran (49.2 per cent), Penampang (45.7 per cent), Papar (55.8 per cent), Tawau (57.1 per cent), Lahad Datu (60.8 per cent), Beaufort (52.6 per cent), Ranau (85.7 per cent) and Kota Belud (42 per cent).

“We can conclude that the high percentage of sporadic infections (symptomatic) was the cause of the rapid widespread of virus in the districts and it shall determine the total number of positive cases in the near future.”

Although the total daily cases have dropped slightly, Masidi said the downward trend mostly likely would not last considering the large number of sporadic infections.

On another note, he expressed concern at the high number of cases involving young children.

He urged parents and schools to take necessary actions to minimise the risk of infections among children, especially those who were not eligible for vaccination.

Of the 3,891 new cases, 3,881 fell under Category 1 and 2 while four each was recorded in Category 3 and 4 and two in Category 5.