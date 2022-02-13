Sarawak’s Covid-19 daily infections rise slightly to 201 cases

KUCHING (Feb 13): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 daily infections saw a slight increase to 201 cases compared to yesterday’s 186 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update today, the committee said of the total, 113 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 86 in Category 2 (mild symptoms) and one each in Category 3 (lung infection) and Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen).

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 72 cases followed by Sibu (47) and Miri (41).

Other districts recorded single-digit cases, namely Sarikei and Lawas with six cases each, Serian (5), Limbang, Kapit and Samarahan (4), Bintulu (3), Tanjung Manis and Kanowit (2) and one each in Mukah, Betong, Meradong, Marudi and Subis.

Meanwhile, the police have issued eight compounds in Kuching for failing to register via MySejahtera before entering a premises.

To date, the police have issued a total of 13,253 compounds.