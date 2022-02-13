Scale down Chap Goh Mei celebration in view of spike in Covid-19 cases, says SFCA

KUCHING (Feb 13): The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) has called on the Chinese community to scale down the forthcoming Chap Goh Mei celebration in light of the recent spike in Covid-19 Omicron variant cases.

SFCA president Datuk Richard Wee said people must strictly comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the authorities to curb the spread of the virus.

“In view of the spike in the cases, we urge that the Chinese community scale down the Chap Goh Mei celebration and strictly adhere to the SOPs issued by the authorities,” he said when contacted today.

Wee, who is also president of the Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations, also appealed to the community to continue upholding self-discipline and being a responsible citizen.

He said everyone must carry on practising physical distancing, frequent use of hand sanitisers, wearing face masks and hand-washing.

“Continue to have best practices to elevate public hygiene to curb the spread of the Omicron variant,” he added.

Chap Goh Mei, widely known as Yuan Xiao Jie or Lantern Festival, falls on the fifteenth day of the first Lunar month.

It falls on Feb 15 this year, marking the first full moon of the year of the Tiger and the end of the Spring Festival.

The occasion is usually celebrated by gathering with family.