Sellers encouraged by return of Valentine gifts-shopping this year

KUCHING (Feb 13): Love is definitely in the air, judging by the mushrooming of stalls around city selling various tokens of romance for Valentine’s Day.

In a survey by The Borneo Post today, it appears that the sellers met were very happy with the reception from the public this year, which means a lot to them in view of the current Covid-19 situation.

“This year is a good year, better than the past two years,” said seasoned trader Wee Boo Liong, who has been selling Valentine’s Day items at Premier 101 Jalan Tun Jugah here for almost 10 years.

“I did sell these items last year and the year before, but the reception was not like this year’s or during the time before the pandemic.

“I am just happy that the people can go out and buy their Valentine’s Day gifts with more freedom this year. Although the threat of Covid-19 is still present, I believe that everyone is used to the situation by now and is cautious at all times,” said the 62-year-old, who would normally set up his roadside booth three days before Valentine’s Day.

“I am grateful that many people are buying Valentine’s Day gifts again,” he added.

Another seller Jen Chai, 23, was also grateful for being finally able to sell Valentine’s Day items again, after having not done so in the past two years.

“The operator of the gifts booth has decided to open this year, seeing that the restrictions have been relaxed a bit,” said Chai, adding that sales at the booth along Jalan Tun Jugah here kicked off today and would continue tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Augustine Sim felt that Valentine’s Day would not be merry if ‘tokens of love for the special day were not sold at the roadside’, especially in Kuching.

“I receive customers every year and many of them, especially the men, always seek the best gifts for their loved ones.

“So we do not want to miss the opportunity this year.

“With regard to Covid-19, I believe everyone is taking the necessary precautionary steps not only when buying Valentine items, but in celebrating the occasion as well,” said Sim, 22, who operates his stall at Jalan Wan Alwi.

Also known as ‘Saint Valentine’s Day’ or the ‘Feast of Saint Valentine’, the Feb 14 celebration is said to have originated as a day to remember early Christian martyr, Saint Valentine, who was executed by Roman Emperor Claudius for ministering to Christians persecuted under the Roman Empire in the third century.

There had been numerous additions to the reason behind Saint Valentine’s executing, including him having secretly performed weddings for Christian soldiers who, at the time, were forbidden to marry.

Over the years and through colourful narrations, the occasion has now become synonymous with the celebration of love and romance and most obviously, it has been successfully commercialised.

In the US alone, Valentine’s Day spending was recorded at over US$20 billion last year and could tip to US$24 billion this year, based on data from National Retail Federation.

However, the Americans are not actually the highest spenders.

According to global market and consumers data provider Statista, the ‘lovebirds’ in Hong Kong forked up an average of 100 euros each in Valentine’s Day 2021, versus 96 euros in the UK, 92 euros in Ireland, 87 euros in the US, and 84 euros in Italy.