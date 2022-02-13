STU suggests training of more teachers for science stream

SIBU (Feb 13): Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) suggests Education, Innovation and Talent Development Ministry looks into training of more teachers proficient in English language to ensure greater participation of Sarawakian students in science stream.

STU president Adam Prakash Abdullah pointed out that currently, the state does not have sufficient Science and Mathematics teachers proficient in English language.

“So, STU hopes the ministry would look into training of teachers, especially now that talent development is part of its responsibilities to ensure the state have good teachers to educate 45 per cent of secondary school students in science stream by 2030,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Additionally, he mentioned the need for schools to be equipped with the necessary facilities for more science stream students while teaching must be creative and innovative to arouse students’ interest.

“For example, Maths can be interesting, but sometimes it is not presented interestingly to students,” Adam added when asked to comment on Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn’s statement of Sarawak aiming for 45 per cent secondary school students in science stream by 2030 up from the current 28 per cent.