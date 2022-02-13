Tanjung Manis sunken vessel: Body of one missing crewmen found

SARIKEI (Feb 13): A body found by a Search and Rescue (SAR) team in the waters of Sungai Par, Semop, in Tanjung Manis has been identified as Lim Fang, 62.

He was one of two missing crewmen on board a cargo vessel named ‘Laning Drat’ which sank in the waters of Batang Serdeng in Tanjung Manis near here early Thursday morning.

According to Meradong District police chief, DSP Sekam Anoi, the police had sent the body to Sarikei Hospital yesterday night, where it was identified by family members.

State Fire and Rescue Department Operation Centre in a statement released late Friday evening said the body was that of one of the two missing crew members found in the waters of Sungai Ipar, Semop at 5.30pm Friday. It was not identified then yet.

Meanwhile, the search for another missing crew resumed early yesterday morning.

The vessel captain, identified as Mohammad Dollah, 66, survived the ordeal after he was rescued by a boatman who happened to pass by the area around 8.30am on Thursday.