Teen motorcyclist killed in crash with 4WD vehicle near Mile 11 traffic light

KUCHING (Feb 13): An 18-year-old student succumbed to his injuries after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident with a four-wheel drive vehicle near the Mile 11 traffic light, Jalan Kuching-Serian on Saturday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the victim as Chai Chang Yee from Kota Padawan, Mile 10 here.

Preliminary investigations found the scene of the accident to be a three-lane, one-way route.

“During the 9.30pm incident, it was suspected the victim was in the process of making a U-Turn from Kuching heading back to Kuching while the traffic light on his end was still red.

“However, he was hit by an incoming four-wheel drive vehicle coming from Serian towards Kuching while the traffic light was green on his route,” he said in a statement today.

As a result of the impact of the collision, the victim was thrown some 50 metres to the road shoulder, causing injury, while the pick-up driver was unscathed.

Alexson said the victim was later taken to the Emergency Unit of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) by paramedics at the scene for further treatment.

“At around 12.05am, the victim’s next-of-kin came to the complaint counter of the Padawan District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division and informed that the victim had died while receiving treatment at SGH,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.