Terengganu looks to Sabah for inspiration

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 13): Sabah has established itself as a role model and source of inspiration for other states interested in further developing their rural community tourism segment.

An example of this was a recent trip to Sabah by the Terengganu Tourism Department entourage, during which they got the opportunity to tour the rustic Kiulu countryside to learn firsthand how community-based tourism (CoBT) is run.

Led by its director, Fadli Yusof Zakaria, the group visited riverside Kampung Lingga, where villagers manage the Dapako Hill hiking trail and Camping Lingga Eco Tourism site.

They also toured the riverside Kampung Bambangan Lama Recreation Centre, which is run by the village’s women’s community and features huts for lodging, a campsite, and a hiking trail built by the women themselves.

During their visit, the Kiulu Tourism Association (KTA) representatives were present to brief the group on the history of tourism in Kiulu as well as the economic benefits to villagers as a second source of income.

“This visit provided us with insight into a more orderly and systematic structure for CoBT with the involvement of the local community as a whole, which makes the rural community tourism in Kiulu outstanding,” said Fadli.

Terengganu Tourism has observed that collaboration between CoBT operators and tourism associations can contribute to the strengthening of an organisation, apart from diversifying promotional methods and organising various community events, he noted.

Like Sabah, Fadli said Terengganu too sees CoBT as having great potential to be promoted as a new product that offers a unique and exciting tourism experience to tourists and visitors.

“Sabah has made more progress in CoBT implementation since it began in 2014. So, we hope that the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) could assist Terengganu Tourism in developing our CoBT products.

“The CoBT products in Terengganu have their uniqueness, as are those in Sabah. We feel that STB and Terengganu Tourism can collaborate on several things, particularly in terms of promotion,” he said.

In Terengganu, the tourism department only began focusing on the CoBT segment last year and has identified 28 potential CoBT in eight districts, 15 of which are ready to be marketed.

Among them are Dataran Batu Putih in Marang and Kalang Warisan in Kuala Terengganu.

Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister and STB chairman, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, said both Sabah and Terengganu could learn from one another on how to elevate the tourism industry to attract more visitors from each other.

“We are pleased to see Terengganu taking Sabah as inspiration in their initiative to develop CoBT products and empower their rural communities.

“With the recent launching of a new direct flight route between Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Terengganu, it is even more necessary for both states to work together to realise their respective tourism goals.

“As part of our efforts to equip CoBT operators with the skills they need, I believe STB and Terengganu Tourism can collaborate to encourage CoBT operators to visit one another, as such will allow them to build connections and exchange knowledge as well as experience,” he said.

Joniston added that the new AirAsia direct route would be a boon to travellers and tourism industry players in both states as people can now have easy access to one another.

Speaking further on the Kiulu visit, KTA president Mejin Maginggow said the Terengganu Tourism Department entourage was excited and interested in the way the community worked to bring tourism to their areas.

“The director of Terengganu Tourism stated during the visit that they gained expertise and learned how the community in Kiulu operates a tourism industry and earns a profit.

“This is something new for them, and they’ve obtained a lot of fresh ideas that they can share with the (tourism) operators in Terengganu, who are primarily private business owners.

“The group also gained an understanding of how to establish a robust CoBT capable of generating revenue in Terengganu in the future,” he said, adding KTA is open to sharing its CoBT expertise with rural communities in other states.