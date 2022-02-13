Vincent Lau: Stay united to promote Chinese education

SIBU (Feb 13): Chairman of Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sha Dong Zong), Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau Lee Ming, reminds the Chinese community to stay united in their pursuit to promote Chinese education.

He said this was one important factor so that the needs, rights and interests of the Chinese community could be better served and defended.

“The road ahead of us is full of challenges but with the support and cooperation of the various Chinese organisations and Chinese educationists, we will be able to turn the obstacles that stand in our way into a driving force for progress,” he said at Sibu Hua Wen Du Zhong’s new year tea gathering held at Wisma Hua Wen Du Zhong yesterday afternoon.

Among the participants were representatives from Sha Dong Zong, United Association of Chinese Primary Aided Schools Board of Management for Sibu, Kapit and Mukah Divisions and Chinese Teachers’ Association.

Lau said the preservation of Chinese education in Malaysia to this day depended very much on the contributions of the Chinese education fighters, especially those who were willing to donate to support the development of Chinese education, teachers willing to devote time to teach and parents willing to send their children to Chinese schools.

However, in recent years due to the low birthrate among the Chinese, the Chinese population had been declining.

He admitted that the decline would bring about a negative impact on the number of students in Chinese schools, which is going to be one of their biggest challenges

Lau said the rights and interest of the Chinese community and the development of their culture and education would inevitably face more severe challenges.

“This has directly affected the representative power of the Chinese community. We need to make adjustments and make changes as soon as possible to ensure the continuity of Chinese education,” he said.

He called on Chinese organisations to pay attention and understand the current problems the Chinese community is facing and the challenges ahead.

“Everyone needs to cooperate and works together to overcome these difficulties and challenges to promote the development of Chinese education.”

Lau hoped to see all directors and members of the three major Chinese education organisations in Sibu to continue to form a sincere path and work hard for the development of Chinese education despite the Covid-19 pandemic.