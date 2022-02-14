4 love scam cases involving losses of RM128,000 reported from Jan 1 to 31, says CCID chief

KUCHING (Feb 14): A total of four love scam cases involving losses of RM128,000 have been reported in the state for the period of Jan 1 until Jan 31 this year.

According to Sarawak Contingent Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) chief Supt Maria Rasid, 66 accounts of the suspects have been charged between Jan 1 and Feb 13 this year under Section 37 (1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance 1958 for being involved in fraud cases in the state.

“This total also includes two accounts of love scam cases that have been charged in Miri district during this period.

“Among penalties imposed on each account is a fine of RM500,” she said in a statement here yesterday.

She added the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Sarawak Contingent reminded the public not to be easily fascinated by attractive profile pictures on social media to avoid the occurrence of ‘Love Scam’ cases in conjunction with Valentine’s Day this year.

“Usually victims fall for love scam cases when they meet the suspect through social media such as Facebook, Instagram, dating sites and other social media platforms.

“The suspect then contacts the victim through WhatsApp or Messenger application, saying he is in love with the victim and would come to Malaysia to marry the victim. The suspect would also say he will bring with him gifts, jewelleries, foreign currency and other items to lure the victim.

“To make the story more interesting, other members of the syndicate who disguise as authorities at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) would contact the victim, saying that the ‘lover’ has been detained by the authorities for carrying large amounts of foreign currency,” she said.

Maria explained further that the victim is then asked to make a payment to an individual account on the pretext to release the lover from the custody of the authorities.

“After the payment is made, the social media lover would no longer be contacted by the victim,” she said.

She advised the public not to be easily fooled by praises or persuasions of friends on social media.

“Don’t believe too much in any offer such as investing in a project, giving gifts, jewelleries, foreign currencies and so on from a friend who claims to be abroad,” she said.

She reminded social media users not to update their status to show themselves being lonely, or desperately looking for a partner.

“Your action or status attracts the attention of cyber criminals whose main objective is to get easy money.

“Therefore, never disclose or provide banking or financial or personal information to anyone especially on communication involving money,” she said.

Meanwhile, she said the public could contact CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-26101559 or 03-26101599 or Infoline WhatsApp or short message service (SMS) at 013 2111222 for advice or information on online crime cases.