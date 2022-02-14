Bintulu police scores biggest drug haul this year, seize RM88,000 worth of drugs

BINTULU (Feb 14): Bintulu police scored its biggest drug haul this year with the seizure of RM88,000 worth of drugs during a raid in a house yesterday.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the police also arrested a local man aged 41 and seized RM6,170 in cash during the raid at around 8pm.

“Also confiscated from the suspect were 92 grammes of ketamine and 3,332 grammes white powder believed to be ecstasy,” he said during a press conference today.

According to Zulkipli, the Bintulu district police’s narcotics division led by its head ASP Muning Jakung ambushed the suspect’s house at Pearl Garden here.

“From the initial investigation, the suspect confessed to his involvement in drug selling and distribution activities since 2015.

“The suspect also claimed that the drugs seized belong to him for the local market,” he said.

Zulkipli added that police also believed the drugs were used by individuals at the entertainment outlets.

He said the suspect who had a previous criminal record for the same offence in 2015 was also tested positive for ketamine.

Zulkipli said the case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 15(1)(a) of the same act.

The suspect is currently remanded for seven days until Feb 21 to assist in the investigation.