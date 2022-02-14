Community hall, kindergarten in Kabong 70 pct destroyed in fire

SIBU (Feb 14): A community hall and a kindergarten at Kampung Nyabor in Kabong were 70 per cent destroyed in a fire early today.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, Saratok fire station received a distress call at about 3.38am and a team of nine firefighters were rushed to the scene.

“The operation commander reported that fire was raging when they arrived at the scene. The firefighters collected water from Sungai Nyabor to douse the fire,” he said in a press statement today.

The spokesperson said the firefighters used offensive and defensive firefighting techniques to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent kindergarten.

“The firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at about 4.54am and the operation subsequently ended at 6.04am.”

No injuries or casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire and losses are still being investigated.